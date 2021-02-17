Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

