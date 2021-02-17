Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.

Shares of BCEL opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

