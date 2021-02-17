Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

