Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Steven Smith Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21).

LON:BOOM traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 413 ($5.40). 120,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,649. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.14.

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

