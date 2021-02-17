Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.80 million, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 107,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,138. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.