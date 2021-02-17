Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.76 ($79.71).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €2.02 ($2.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €70.28 ($82.68). 177,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €72.02 ($84.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

