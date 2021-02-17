AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

AutoNation stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.