Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 4,752 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,010,912 shares of company stock worth $490,745,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.24. 8,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

