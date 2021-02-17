Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,823,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

