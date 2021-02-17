Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

