Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 16,363 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $35,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,530. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

