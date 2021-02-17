Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 6,751 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $44,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. 15,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

