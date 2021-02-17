Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66. 1,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 2.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

