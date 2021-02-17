Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico Sells 304,469 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 1,108,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

