AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.74

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and traded as high as $53.30. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

AVEVA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

