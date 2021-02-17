Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

