Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,016.0 days.

AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

