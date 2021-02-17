Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 394.91 ($5.16), with a volume of 329676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.68.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

