Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Ball stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,421. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

