Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

