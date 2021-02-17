Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,975.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

