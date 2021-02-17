Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Insulet by 660.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,714,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $282.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.83. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 641.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.