Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Lennar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 393,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,771,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

