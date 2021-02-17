Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 8,886 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,043,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE MPC opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.