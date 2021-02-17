Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

