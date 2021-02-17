Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

