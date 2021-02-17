Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $393.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $399.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.41.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

