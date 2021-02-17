Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $44.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on B shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $52.10 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Barnes Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barnes Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

