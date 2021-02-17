Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOLD opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

