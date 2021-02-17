Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYCBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS BYCBF traded down $39.00 on Wednesday, hitting $2,236.00. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,860.00 and a twelve month high of $2,385.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,327.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,189.14.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

