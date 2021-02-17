Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 7,960,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,764 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.