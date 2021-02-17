Basswood Partners, L.L.C. Acquires 13,131 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 154,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

