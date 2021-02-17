Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Issues Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.