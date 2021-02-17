Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.38

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.38 and last traded at C$40.33, with a volume of 375944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

