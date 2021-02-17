BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 45.7% in January

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.