Beacon Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $21,519.37 and approximately $198.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018494 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001007 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001343 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

