Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 4,029,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,568,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

