Bell Bank Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

