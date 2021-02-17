Bell Bank Buys 4,813 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

