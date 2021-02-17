Bell Bank Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

IP opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

