Bell Bank Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

