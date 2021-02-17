Bell Bank Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

