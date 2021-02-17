Bell Bank Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,452 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

