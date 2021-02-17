Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.23 ($30.86).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €23.57 ($27.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

