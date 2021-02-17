Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

