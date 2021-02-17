Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

XAIR stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Beyond Air by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

