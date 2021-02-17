B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

