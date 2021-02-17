Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $9,210,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 1,019,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

