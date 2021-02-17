Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the January 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BIOIF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

