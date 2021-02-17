BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,083. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

